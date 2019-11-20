RHODE ISLAND (WFSB) -- When it comes to tolls, there are plenty of plans on the table.
The newest tolls trucks only, which is a plan Rhode Island currently has.
While many agree that Connecticut’s roads need major improvement, there’s disagreement on how to pay for it.
Rhode Island came up with a plan that’s generating revenue, and a lawsuit.
“We have a higher percentage of structurally deficient bridges than any other state in the country,” said Peter Alviti, Rhode Island’s Dept. of Transportation director.
He said both states have something else in common—money that was supposed to be spent on transportation went to other things.
Rhode Island’s solution was to toll trucks because they cause the most damage.
The debate over tolls at Rhode Island’s state capitol took about a year before legislation was actually passed.
Supporters knew to get people on board they had to have other sources of funding in addition to tolls, and to show what was actually being fixed.
Rhode Island has tolls but only on trucks. It’s a 10-year plan to spend $5 billion.
There will be 12 tolls generating $45 million a year, roughly 10 percent of the total budget.
However, Rhode Island is also being sued by the trucking industry as they feel they’re being targeted.
“Our government has found out that cars can be an ATM machine for all their spending,” said Republican Patricia Morgan, a former minority leader.
She has a loud voice against tolls, and was the Republican minority leader in Rhode Island’s House.
“My colleagues on the other side will always say it’s $0.25 here, it’s $0.25 there. No, its $45 million that’s being squeezed out of consumers in Rhode Island, over time that will grow,” Morgan said.
“It requires funds to repair roads and it takes political courage to do that,” said Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo.
She said it was hard to pass tolls in Rhode Island, and it’s the same for Connecticut.
Gov. Ned Lamont’s transportation plan is also 10 years, and the cost is $21 billion.
Connecticut is also three times the size of Rhode Island.
The plan calls for 14 tolls raising $300 million a year, and includes trucks and cars.
“It’s consistent and reliable where they can maximize federal funding. I hope we are going to learn from that example,” Lamont said.
Having tolls will make it possible for Connecticut to borrow federal money at a very low interest rate of 2 percent.
“I am not in favor of it for the simple fact that as a business, I think we pay money to have the work done,” said Mike Degrand, of John Degrand & Son.
Trucks do pay higher gas & registration fees.
Mike Degrand owns a family business in West Haven, and his trucks pay tolls all over the northeast.
Adding Connecticut tolls could jack up prices.
There is a big difference between these two states. Tolls in Rhode Island are up for good, and when repairs are done, money can be used for other transportation projects.
Lamont said tolls in Connecticut will be temporary.
“If you’re taking on 30 years of debt, why would you ever get rid of those gantries. Start new projects. I think people would be naive to think those tolls would be taken down,” Degrand said.
Lamont said tolls in Connecticut would be up until the project is done and debt is paid off, but that could be 30 years or longer.
