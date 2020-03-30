(WFSB) – Drivers crossing the border to Rhode Island are getting a special reception from the National Guard.
It’s a health safety check for visitors and the state’s residents.
The Rhode Island National Guard post was active over the weekend but idled on Monday. Initially, Governor Gina Romando was having the National Guard check New York plates only but altered that Sunday to include all plates.
Spot checks like one in Westerly, Rhode Island were strategically set up on Friday along the Connecticut Rhode Island border first to ask New Yorkers visiting or passing through where they were from and why they were visiting.
It was an order by Romando, urging New Yorkers to self-quarantine for 14 days.
“I think it’s fine. I get it, everyone has got to stay safe. We’re coming in to pick up a puppy from a breeder a few miles away,” said Jonathan, a New Yorker.
National Guardsmen even went door to door, targeting New Yorkers. After New York Governor Andrew Cuomo complained about this, Romando changed her order.
She released the order which said, “Any person coming to Rhode Island by any mode of transportation after visiting another state for a non-work related purpose must self-quarantine for 14 days.”
“She’s right. It hate to say it, but she’s really right. If you were in New York, you should have left three weeks ago like we did,” said Julie Roberston.
At this point, there is no word on how long the spot checks will continue to happen.
