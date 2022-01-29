VERNON, CT (WFSB) – Channel 3’s Dennis Valera rode along with Public Works plow driver Mark Rizzo in Vernon Saturday afternoon.
Rizzo has been clearing roads in Vernon since late Friday night.
After clearing some roads Rizzo has had to circle back to the same ones because snow is falling at a steady pace.
Crews all around town have been working all day and night to make sure the roads are as clear as possible for people who need to go out.
