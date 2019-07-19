WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) – It may be a hot day, but that didn’t stop a group of cyclists from turning out in Willimantic.
It wasn’t just any ride, it was to celebrate the opening of a bike store.
These people ride a lot and they love it.
“It really changes your perspective on life, has a spillover effect, a positive experience,” said Ellie Lowell.
Saul Nesselroth started a racing club in his 70s.
“It keeps me young and I feel like a kid again,” Nesselroth said.
The new owners of the Willimantic bike shop kicked off their grand opening with a 15-mile ride.
Their story is unique; Gary Nicol and Bill Mcenery worked at the same shop in the 90s.
They liked it so much, they opened up their own stores, four of them to be exact.
Now, the one in Willimantic where they met is their fifth store.
“The cycling community understands the value of the relationship and understands how personal a bike can be to them,” said Gary Nicol, Pedal Power owner.
After 45 years, Scott Johnson is ready to pass the torch to Nicol and Mcenery.
Internet sales hurt bike stores, but Nicol and Mcenery have brought back new life, selling bikes to just about everyone. They went from two employees to 45.
In many ways this is more than a story about selling bikes, it’s about bringing people together who really like to ride.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.