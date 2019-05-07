RIDGEFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- Another lip sync challenge is going viral.

Students of staff at Ridgefield High School worked together to create a video that was posted on YouTube.

They are singing and dancing to the song "Can't Stop the Feeling" by Justin Timberlake.

Mobile users can watch the full video here.

Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.