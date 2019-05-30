RIDGEFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A threat forced school officials in Ridgefield to dismiss the high school.
School officials reported on Ridgefield High School's website that a written threat was discovered on Thursday morning.
"Administration and police responded immediately," a posted message read. "Out of an abundance of caution, we are dismissing RHS at 9:30 a.m."
Officials said the dismissal and threat did not affect Scott's Ridge Middle School.
"The investigation is ongoing," they wrote.
No other details were released.
