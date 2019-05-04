MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – A motorcycle crash resulting in serious injuries closed the right lane of I-91 Southbound in Meriden Saturday morning, said State Police.
The lane is clear to traffic, said the Connecticut Department of Transportation.
According to police, the right lane was closed near Exit 18 and the I-691 Westbound ramp to I-91 Southbound.
Police say the operator of the motorcycle lost control on the wet roads. The motorcycle went down on its left side, resulting in the operator and passenger to fall off.
The operator and passenger were taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital for serious injuries.
Anyone with information on the crash can call State Police Troop I at 203-393-4200.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.