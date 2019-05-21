(WFSB) - An app is helping residents and police crackdown on criminals.
The popular video doorbell camera, Ring, is being described as a digital neighborhood block watch.
It's a device that shows you who is at your front door, right at your fingertips.
“Even if you are home and it goes off on your cell phone, you can see who is at your front door before you even open it,” said Retired State Police Lt. Paul Vance, law enforcement analyst.
The Ring app has become a way to deter criminals or catch them.
The app is installed on your cell phone.
Channel 3’s law enforcement analyst Lt. Paul Vance, who spent 43 years as a state trooper, has Ring himself.
“It keeps a record, a facial recognition record that you can provide to law enforcement if in fact a crime occurs on your property,” Lt. Vance said.
That's what it did in Bristol, as Ring caught a masked stranger knocking on and pulling on a homeowner's door recently.
The homeowner took to social media to warn others who live in the area, and now police are involved.
The Ring picks up motion and will start recording, then the video is sent right to the homeowner's cell phone.
They can even talk to the person at the door and they don’t even have to be home.
If you see something suspicious, you can also share that information with people who live in your neighborhood through an app called "Neighbors."
It sends alerts or messages to people who live in your neighborhood.
“All that information is good because it's like preventive medicine and helps law enforcement, once they're notified to be on the lookout for this type of behavior or vehicle and hopefully prevent an incident from occurring,” Lt. Vance said.
Ring has been so useful in law enforcement. Wolcott police is partnering with the company and giving away ring doorbells.
They're the only department in Connecticut to do so.
