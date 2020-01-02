NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Police in North Haven are investigating several complaints about damaged property in town.
The damage has been reported is Summer Lane and Brockett Farm Road areas.
On Thursday, police posted a video on Twitter showing at least one person getting out of a car and running straight through a fence. It happened more than once.
We have received several complaints about damaged property in the Summer Lane/Brockett Farm Road areas. This video shows at least one person exit a car and run through a fence causing damage. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact NoHPD. pic.twitter.com/9W4J5z1R5e— North Haven Police (@NorthHavenPD) January 2, 2020
The video was captured on a neighbor's Ring camera just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday.
Significant damage to the fence was left behind as the car then sped away.
Anyone with information should contact North Haven police.
