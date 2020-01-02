On Thursday, police posted a video on Twitter showing at least one person getting out of a car and running straight through a fence in North Haven.

NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Police in North Haven are investigating several complaints about damaged property in town.

The damage has been reported is Summer Lane and Brockett Farm Road areas.

On Thursday, police posted a video on Twitter showing at least one person getting out of a car and running straight through a fence. It happened more than once.

The video was captured on a neighbor's Ring camera just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Significant damage to the fence was left behind as the car then sped away.

Anyone with information should contact North Haven police.

