(WFSB) -- You might ask yourself why would someone lick another person’s doorbell?
Well, the folks at Ring are asking that very question… again.
Another person was caught on camera licking someone else’s doorbell.
It happened in Lake Worth, Fl., but another incident happened in Salinas, Ca., where a man licked someone’s doorbell for three hours.
In the latest video from Florida, a man is seen standing outside a front door and then leans into the Ring video doorbell to lick it.
He then positions what looks like a stack of newspapers in front of the camera and points, but it is unclear what he is trying to point out.
Before he leaves, he licks the doorbell again.
The homeowner shared the surveillance footage with others.
it's called liberal zombie disease.
