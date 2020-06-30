HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Tuesday may be a repeat performance of Monday's pop-up storms.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said a closed area of low pressure is to blame.
"It's been sitting, and spinning, and generating storms during the heating of the day," Haney explained. "Our storms were actually moving from north to south, which isn't our typical summer storm pattern."
Haney said the low would continue to create enough instability for more showers and thunderstorms on both Tuesday and Wednesday.
EARLY WARNING PINPOINT DOPPLER: Track the storms
"We will be keeping a close eye on Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler, the only live doppler in the state," Haney said. "If you have outdoor plans today or tomorrow, please keep an eye to the sky."
Temperatures for the day should be in the upper-70s to near 80 degrees.
The humidity will also remain in the muggy category.
Thursday looks to be warmer and more humid with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s.
Friday appears to be dry and a bit cooler with temps in the low-80s.
"The Fourth of July holiday looks good," Haney said. "Saturday features lower humidity, with highs in the lower 80s. Sunday will start out dry, but there may be some storms popping up later in the day."
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.