HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Monday is expected to be hot and humid with a potential for storms.
A heat advisory is in place for for most of the state, with the exception of Litchfield and Windham counties, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
"[Monday] will be hot and humid with temperatures in the 90s away from the Sound," said meteorologist Scot Haney. "With dew points in the 70s, the heat index could exceed 100 degrees at times."
If 90 degrees is achieved at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks on Monday, it would mark the 25th day of 90 degree or above temperatures in the state this year.
Haney said the potential for storms comes Monday afternoon and evening.
The Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma put all of the state in its "marginal risk" category for severe weather. It's the lowest level category, but it still means there's a chance.
Any storms that pop up can be tracked with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.
Tuesday's weather is expected to be a repeat of Monday's.
That means another potential 90-degree day, which would mark the third day in a row and an official heat wave.
"There will be chances for showers and thunderstorms [Tuesday], especially during the later afternoons and nights," Haney said.
Wednesday is also expected to be warm and exceedingly humid.
"The air will not be quite as hot," Haney said. "Instead of low-90s, highs will be in the middle-80s."
Showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast during the afternoon as a cold front pushes into the region.
They'll stick around for Thursday.
Relief from the humidity is finally expected to arrive by Friday.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.