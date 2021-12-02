ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -- An increase in COVID-19 cases and new variants are pushing people to get boosters.
Pharmacies all across the state are hiring more staff to keep up with demand as appointments are filling up.
The demand for vaccines has increased, especially for boosters.
This comes as more than 82 percent of Connecticut adults are fully vaccinated.
However, the news of more variants has encouraged people to get boosters. also, those who were vaccinated more than six months ago are encouraged to get a booster too.
CVS said it has hired 23,000 employees to help administer those boosters.
“We want people to know they are able to have the convenience of being able to come into a local CVS pharmacy and have that flexibility for themselves and for their families; easy to go online and make that appointment of go ahead and use the app,” said Genevieve Robinson, CVS district leader.
Gov. Ned Lamont is concerned about the variants, and is pushing once again about the need for extra protection.
He was asked about whether Connecticut would consider vaccine passports.
“I never said the word passport, that’s for sure, but I did think some sort of an online identification system would be very helpful. A lot of businesses have asked if we could help provide that service,” Lamont said.
With holiday travel season upon us, some are cautioning those with certain health conditions to avoid large crowds, including airports.
“What we can say is that vaccines are still remaining to be shown as to how effective they will be against this particular variant, but it is very likely that vaccines will have some effect even if it’s not perfect,” said Dept. of Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani.
Plenty of places are offering vaccines and boosters, including Walmart and Walgreens, even Costco is rolling up sleeves.
However, you may need to be flexible with times and places because of the demand.
To make a booster appointment with CVS, click here or call 800-746-7287.
