NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – Rising construction prices have homeowners rethinking moving forward on remodeling and other projects this summer.
Wood suppliers are blaming the pandemic and the shutdown of lumber mills. Nails, screws, and things made from metal were made overseas and are slowly getting to the United States.
Construction crews were busy on Monday, framing Shaun Tine’s new house in Westerly.
The hardware store owner knows all too well where material prices have been going since the pandemic erupted.
“The overall budget is up probably about 25 percent,” Tine said.
That means his $250,000 construction budget has ballooned $50,000 to $300,000.
“Fortunately, I got my windows and doors ordered and payed for before the escalation last year,” Tine said.
In Waterford, Mystic River Builders is just putting the finishing touches on a new 6,000 square foot dentist’s office.
Nort Wheeler explains lumber and other construction prices have been pretty flat for a long time, but the pandemic forced some lumber mills to shut down. An unforeseen circumstance was the demand for remodeling by homeowners stuck at home.
“Now we have a situation where we have a great demand with not enough lumber,” Wheeler said.
The Associated Builders and Contractors charged a 73 percent increase over an entire year for softwood lumber while drywall prices shot up 20 percent.
“I don’t see this as a short-lived situation. I don’t expect prices are going to come down nearly as quickly as they went up,” Wheeler said.
Wheeler says if you’re planning to remodel in a few years, go ahead. As for Tine, he’ll do some of the interior finish work himself to adjust for the cost increased.
“I’ll be moving in at least a year and a half later than we expected,” Tine said.
For example, one two by four last year cost $4.44 and today that same board is $9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.