HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A second wave of storms started rolling across the state Thursday afternoon, bring torrential downpours, thunder and lightning.
Channel 3 launched an Early Warning Weather Alert ahead of the storms to keep viewers informed.
The first round of them was ahead of a cold front. Then, along with the front, more storms started moving across the state around 2 p.m.
By 5:30 p.m., storms were starting to exit the eastern part of the state.
The Storm Prediction Center placed nearly all of Connecticut in its “marginal” risk category for severe weather.
"There will be a risk for showers and thunderstorms through midnight, then the sky will become partly cloudy in the pre-dawn hours," Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said.
Torrential downpours could result in poor drainage flooding in some areas.
It'll be muggy on Thursday evening, but the air will turn drier and less humid overnight. Lows will range from 55 to 65 degrees.
The week is expected to end on a pleasant note.
"The sky will be mostly sunny tomorrow. The air will be warm, but the humidity will be in the comfortable range," DePrest said.
Highs in the low-to-mid 80s can be expected.
Cooler weather is on the way for the weekend.
Highs on Saturday will be in the 70s, and the humidity will be low.
"Sunshine may mix with some clouds during the afternoon, but our weather will remain dry throughout the day," DePrest said.
As of Thursday evening, it looks like Sunday will be nice, with minimal chances for showers, Highs will be in the 70s.
