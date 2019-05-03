(WFSB) -- Celebrate National Italian Ice Day Friday with free Italian ice at Rita’s.
The Italian ice and frozen custard chain is giving away a free regular Italian ice between noon and 9 p.m. on Friday May 3, for those who download the mobile app.
See more details on the company’s Facebook page here.
Rita's is also looking for suggestions for new ice flavors.
Submit your ideas here, and you could win free ice for a whole year.
