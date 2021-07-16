UNIONVILLE, CT (WFSB) - With the Farmington River at dangerous levels from recent rainstorms, some businesses are making adjustments.
Some, like Farmington River Tubing, have even closed.
Mainstream Canoe and Kayak is asking that people only hit the water if they’re experienced.
A look at the water Friday afternoon showed why. The owner of Mainstream told Channel 3 that the water is eight times its normal level for July.
Tim Sullivan said the Farmington River is usually flowing at around 200 cubic feet per second.
Currently, it’s at 1800.
Those waters are dangerous.
Officials said some areas of the river may look calm and safe, but the current is deceivingly strong.
Sullivan said it makes reaction time much slower, especially for those who are inexperienced in this kind of water.
“Because of the volume of the water and the speed of the water, your reaction time is going to be cut by probably three quarters to 75 percent, which means you’re going to be operating on instincts and if you aren’t experienced you don’t have those instincts,” he said.
Anyone hitting the water in the coming days will want to follow these safety tips:
- Check water levels and current conditions.
- Go with a group of more than three people.
- Always wear a life jacket.
Sullivan said it could be days before water levels get closer to normal. However, that depends on how much rain arrives in the meantime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.