HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- On Tuesday, Riverfront Recapture announced that the annual July fireworks display in Hartford will no longer take place.
According to the president and CEO, the event has grown so much in attendance that it exceeds the capacity of the city parks.
“We are disappointed, as this is one of our most popular events, but the safety of our park visitors, and our parks, is paramount,” said Michael Zaleski, Riverfront Recapture’s President & CEO.
A press release said event patrons used to be able to see the fireworks from area parking lots years ago, but those are now occupied by new buildings and other attractions.
“We have had to admit to ourselves that we can no longer welcome tens of thousands of people to Mortensen Riverfront Plaza for a fireworks show on the river and ensure both good viewing and safe egress at the conclusion of the show,” said Zaleski. “There are times when tough choices have to be made, especially in light of the well-publicized recent cuts to our budget. It’s disappointing to lose a great fireworks show but we still have a robust year of events to come.”
The organization goes on to talk about safety when it comes to the fireworks display, explaining that state and federal regulations require a safety zone for the show.
The requirement meant that shells have to be fired from a barge in the river, south of downtown Hartford and north of the Charter Oak Bridge.
“In recent years, spectators congregating at Mortensen Riverfront Plaza have been unable to see the full show due to a growing tree canopy. It is not legally possible to move the firing zone north, closer to the Founders Bridge,” the press release said.
Riverfront will still hold all of its other events, like a food truck festival in July.
