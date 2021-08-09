HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Big things are in the works for Riverfront Recapture, Inc. and the riverbank between Hartford and East Hartford.
A special ceremony was held on Monday to name a 2.5-mile walkway after Joe Marfuggi, who devoted much of his life to reconnecting the two cities to the waterfront.
In addition, about $3 million from a federal grant and Hartford matching funds will develop the walkway from Hartford to Windsor Meadows State Park. There are also plans to put art along the walkway.
“This Riverwalk will tell the history of Riverfront Recapture. It will tell the story of Joe as it relates to the many things he has done with another people. It will be in some cases funny, maybe a duck here and there, or a sculpture, but things that kids can navigate around and have fun,” said Sherry Brown Marfuggi, Joe’s wife.
A committee is being formed to start accepting proposals for artwork.
Construction is expected to start in the spring of next year, and the walkway should be finished by the end of next year.
