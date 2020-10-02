RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tests positive for coronavirus

Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, has tested positive for coronavirus.

 Detroit Free Press/Tribune News Service/TNS via Getty Images

Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, has tested positive for coronavirus, an official told CNN Friday.

President Donald Trump announced overnight that he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the virus.

McDaniel's positive test was first reported by The New York Times.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

