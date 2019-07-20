GRANBY, CT (WFSB) -- A road is closed in Granby while crews make repairs to power lines on Saturday afternoon.
Granby Police Department Captain William Tyler told Channel 3 that Day Street in Granby is closed while crews remove a fallen tree and repair live wires.
Capt. Tyler said Eversource is on scene and expects the power to be restored within 8 hours.
For a list of cooling centers, head here.
