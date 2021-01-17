WEST HARTFORD (WFSB) - The Town of West Hartford has announced several road closures ahead of potential protests Sunday.
Police said the following road closures will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday:
• No traffic allowed onto Belknap Rd. or Sycamore La. from Prospect Ave.
• No traffic allowed onto Sycamore Rd., Golf Rd., or Vardon Rds. from Asylum Ave.
• No traffic allowed onto Bainton Rd. from Albany Ave.
• No traffic allowed onto Belknap Rd. from Whetten Rd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.