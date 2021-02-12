ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Authorities remain on scene investigating after being informed of a suspicious package in town.
The package was reportedly located at the Ellington Post Office.
Main Street is closed between the town hall and Maple Street until further notice.
Church Street is also shut down.
State Police say there is no immediate threat at this time.
Refresh this page and stay with Ch. 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.