NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - One person has died following a crash early this morning in New London.
It happened around 1:40 a.m. on Pequot Avenue.
One vehicle was involved in the crash.
New London Police say the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are withholding the victim's name pending notification of the next of kin.
Pequot Avenue is currently closed between Quinnepeag Avenue and Chapel Drive.
Glenwood Avenue is also shut down between Montauk and Pequot Avenues.
Any witnesses to the crash are asked to call New London Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.