ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Police have opened up an investigation into a double homicide.
It happened around 7 p.m. at a home at 17 Alden Avenue.
Investigators initially responded to the second-floor residence to conduct a well being check after a neighbor called saying they heard a "disturbance".
When police entered the home, they found a man dead and a woman suffering from any unspecified injury.
She was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, where she later died.
Police aren't releasing the names of either individual at this time.
Both of their deaths were classified as homicides, according to Enfield Police Chief Alaric Fox.
Investigators haven't said if anyone is in custody at this time.
CT State Police, along with the CT state attorney's office, are assisting with the investigation.
Alden Avenue is closed at Lincoln, Church, Windsor, and White Streets.
Drivers and residents are asked to avoid the area for the remainder of the evening.
Police are expected to remain on scene until the early morning hours.
