NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Hikers and walkers headed to East Rock Park will have more space to spread out now.
Mayor Justin Elicker is temporarily closing a couple of streets to open them up for pedestrian traffic.
While today’s dreary weather may encourage folks to stay inside, as the weather gets nicer, more families will be ready for a change of scenery.
A popular spot in the city is East Rock Park.
The city received several requests from people who come here.
During his briefing yesterday, New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker talked about people not wanting to compromise social distancing while outdoors.
The city will test the shut down of a couple of streets here to see if it’s possible to do in other popular spots.
By tomorrow, the city will temporarily close Farnham Drive and English Drive.
By stopping the flow of cars, it will be safer for walkers to spread out onto the road, because the trails in the park are too narrow right now for them to keep six feet of distance.
Something else to keep in mind if you live in the city of need to travel here for essential work or to get takeout, for weeks, the city stopped ticketing parked cars.
The city is starting back up again first with warnings this week and with tickets starting next Monday.
