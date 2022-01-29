Channel 3's Early Warning Weather Tracker checked road conditions in East Hartford on Saturday morning.

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Road conditions rapidly deteriorated overnight as snow from Winter Storm Bobby picked up.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced a tractor trailer ban on state highways. It went into effect at 3 a.m. and runs until further notice.

The state Department of Transportation advised drivers to stay home and off the roads.

Channel 3's meteorologists expected the peak of the storm to be between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Snow could fall at 1 to 2 inches per hour with wind gusts of between 45 and 55 mph. There could also be a subzero wind chill.

That means white out conditions are possible.

