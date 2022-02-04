(WFSB) - The morning commute in Connecticut turned out to just be wet.
That, however, was expected to change when cold air creeps into the state.
Read the updated forecast here.
Channel 3's Early Warning Weather Tracker was on the roads Friday morning.
In downtown Torrington around 5 a.m., ponding was an issue. Though at that point, it was still just water.
Channel 3's meteorologists predicted that the rain could turn into freezing rain, then sleet, then snow as the cold air arrives. They said that may happen around noon on Friday.
When it does, that could lead to some freezing on the roads.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.