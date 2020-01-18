HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Snow made its way into the state around 1 p.m. on Saturday, quickly deteriorating road conditions.
It started in western Connecticut, making its way east. It spread across the entire state by 4 p.m.
Weather alerts were also issued well ahead of the winter storm.
Track it with the Ch. 3 Interactive Radar here.
The weather alerts span Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning, which prompted Channel 3 to issue an Early Warning Weather Alert.
Part of Litchfield County is under a winter storm warning, while the rest of the state is under a winter weather advisory.
Most towns across the state will see between 3 and 4 inches of snow, however town in southeastern CT will likely only see about 2 inches.
Meanwhile, in the northwestern part of the state, towns could see up to 5 or 6 inches of snow.
"It's a pretty fast moving system," said Meteorologist Melissa Cole.
The worst travel conditions will be now through 10/11 p.m.
As day shifts to night, there may be a mix of sleet and freezing rain, and then a transition to rain.
The rain will move out of southern New England in the morning and Sunday will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds.
"Throughout the day on Sunday we expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs near 40; however, a breeze will make it feel a bit colder," Cole said.
A big chill could be the headline for Monday.
It looks like temperatures may not get out of the 20s through Wednesday.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.