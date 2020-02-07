DURHAM, CT (WFSB) – A road in Durham is expected to be closed until Monday due to an overhanging tree.
The Town of Durham said Cherry Lane will remain closed until February 10.
The town said due to the impacting wind storm, Eversource crews are unable to remove the tree at this time due to its size and nature of its location.
Residents up to 230 Cherry Lane can access their homes via Higganum Road only. Residents after 235 Cherry Lane can access their homes via Old Blue Hills Road.
The town will release updates as they become available.
Anyone with questions can call 860-349-9953.
