EAST HARTFORD (WFSB) - Today runners crossed the finish line in East Hartford for the annual Brian Aselton memorial snow dash.
The race is in honor of a fallen police officer who lost his life 20 years ago.
A three mile snow dash in East Hartford.
300 people walking, running and remembering badge number 251
Officer Aselton grew up in south Windsor, served in the marine corps reserve-and was called into law enforcement.
State Senator Tim Larson was the mayor of East Hartford at the time.
"Brian was a stellar police officer. Very, very tragic event for our community. We pulled together embraced his family. We still think of his family today," State Senator Tim Larson said.
On January 23, 1999 the 26-year-old officer was dispatched for a noise complaint.
He unknowingly interrupted a violent home invasion and robbery in progress - where he was shot and killed.
"The very quiet community was shocked by the death of officer Aselton," Deputy Mayor Richard Kehoe said. "The fact the we are here celebrating his life 20 years later and still getting this kind of gathering shows the resilience of this community."
Police cadets in training started and finished the 5-K as one team.
"We remember public safety officers," Larson said. "Men and women who work every day in this field protecting us each and everyday."
Since officer Brian Aselton’s scholarship fund started, nearly 300 scholarships worth $300,000 have been awarded.
