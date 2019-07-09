PLYMOUTH, CT (WFSB) - A man faces charges for a road rage incident that involved a firearm.
Police in Plymouth said they arrested 36-year-old Gary Rodriguez of Torrington.
They said on July 5, Rodriguez followed the victim home during the road rage incident.
The suspect left his vehicle and confronted the victim.
At that point, police said Rodriguez pulled a weapon on the victim.
After words were exchanged, Rodriguez left.
Surveillance video was captured and showed the incident, police said.
Rodriguez was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, weapons in a motor vehicle, first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree threatening, carrying a pistol without a permit and second-degree breach of peace.
People who will pull a firearm this way are cowards. The picture of him smiling in his mugshot says it all; he has no remorse for his stupid, foolish actions. If you act this way, then you are part of the problem and should not own a firearm.
Nice smile. Hopefully 10 years in prison wipes it off his criminal face.
