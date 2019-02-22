VERNON (WFSB) - A serious motor vehicle accident closed a section of Reservoir Road in Vernon Friday.
According to emergency officials, 2 cars were involved in the accident in the area of 55 Reservoir road. The scene is near a Burger King and a McDonald's Restaurant.
Police said the road has reopened after emergency workers cleared the scene.
Officials said 3 ambulances were requested, but did not have details on the extent of injuries.
Stay with Eyewitness News for more information as soon as it becomes available.
