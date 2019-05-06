NORTH HAVEN, CT -- A section of a road in North Haven was closed Monday morning closed due to police activity.
Police said the 100 block of Clintonville Road was shut down around 9:30 a.m.
It reopened about an hour later.
Police have not yet released specific details of the investigation.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.