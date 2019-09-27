NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - Police announced that a road in Norwalk was closed due to police activity.
They said on Friday that Creeping Hemlock was closed for to what they called an "active scene."
However, a short time later, police posted to Twitter that the situation was resolved.
The road reopened about an hour later.
No other details were released.
