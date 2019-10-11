GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - Gas line work will keep a road closed in Glastonbury until early next month.
According to Glastonbury police, Tryon Street will be closed north of Old Maid's Lane until Nov. 8.
For people who live on the street, along with Ferry Lane and Dufford's Landing, their homes can be accessed through Water Street/Route 160.
Detour signs will be in place for drivers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.