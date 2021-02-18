BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) – More snow is falling across the state on Thursday.
It was snowing steadily in Branford, but despite the snow, there were still plenty of people on the roads.
“This month has been one of the worst months to work here. It’s just one of the things we have to do to keep your services up and working,” said Joseph Dinunzio, Xfinity employee.
Steady snow and slushy roads make for another dangerous day of travel on the highways.
Some people from out of state are actually embracing the snow.
“We’ll get three inches and you guys will have ten and I’d like to have ten, maybe I’m nuts,” said Cynthia Egli, Orleans, MA resident.
As people that have to work outside, they’re not a fan of the weather.
“All I can say is everybody composure, so we don’t make things worse than what they are,” Duninzio said.
The best thing for people to do is to stay off the roads, but if you have to drive, give yourself extra time, go slow, and give yourself extra space for the car in front of you.
