VERNON, CT (WFSB) – An icy mix made roads in many areas of the state dangerous, especially north of Hartford.
Shortly before Channel 3 went on the air at 4 a.m. Tuesday, a driver lost control of a vehicle and plowed into a sign on Talcottville Road in Vernon.
No one was hurt. However, police used the crash to emphasize how slick the driving conditions were in the area and across northern Connecticut.
It wasn’t just freezing rain with which drivers dealt. There was regular rain too, which led to ponding on roads such as on-ramps to Interstate 84 in Vernon.
The roads in town appeared to be mostly wet; however, the ground was so cold that the rain froze to the surfaces. A Channel 3 crew saw two cars that had skidded off the highway as they traveled east on I-84. One was near exit 62 in Manchester. The another one was near the next exit, which was at the South Windsor line.
The roads were kind of a mixed bag, which made driving even more treacherous. Some stretches of side streets and highways are just wet, but other areas were icy
A Vernon police officer told Channel 3 that he’s thankful that the air temperature is in the low 30s in town because if it was 10 degrees colder, the roads would be a sheet of ice. As it stood Tuesday morning, they still were no picnic.
