After several inches of rain fell this week, and a round of strong storms overnight, roads are still closed in parts of the state.
Many towns saw 5 or more inches of rain on Tuesday. Hamden saw 8.5, Trumbull had 7.3 and Lebanon had 6.9.
Then, strong storms rolled through parts of the state overnight on Wednesday, bringing torrential downpours, thunder, and lightning.
A severe thunderstorm warning and a flash flood warning were issued for part of Litchfield County on Wednesday night.
While the flooding from Tuesday as receded in most areas, some roads are still closed after having been washed away.
Flash flooding washed away part of a bridge in Moodus. The first selectman said fixing the bridge will take some time.
"It's not going to be high on the priority list. It's a short road, it's strictly residential, good access on both ends. No issue for people coming and going, and it's a very, very long project,” said First Selectman Emmett Lyman.
People who live in the neighborhood said they are glad no one was driving on it at the time.
There were similar situations in other towns as well.
In Clinton, a bridge washed out on a dead end street, stranding people on the other side.
In Lebanon, four roads were severely damaged.
Trumbull High School is closed again on Thursday as officials continue to address the impact of the storms. All other schools are on a normal schedule.
For Thursday, a cold front will settle to the south of New England, leading to a pleasant day with a blend of clouds and sunshine.
Temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
The sky will become cloudy Wednesday night, and more rain is expected before dawn.
Friday starts out cloudy, but drier air arrives in the afternoon and the rain will come to an end, with temps peaking near 70 degrees.
The weekend is looking good, with partly sunny skies on Saturday and temperatures between 70 and 75 degrees.
Sunday is much of the same, with temps between 65 and 70 degrees.
Read the full Technical Discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.