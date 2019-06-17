HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Two underground explosions closed a couple streets in Hartford on Monday morning for a few hours.
Just before 11 a.m., fire crews said they responded to 1 Constitution Plaza.
According to Eversource, there was a problem with an electrical connection in the area.
They described the incident as local and isolated.
Market Street was shut down between State and Temple streets coming off of the Founders Bridge.
On Prospect Street, there was no northbound traffic from Atheneum Square.
Both areas reopened a little after 1 p.m. on Monday.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.