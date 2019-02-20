WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - The wintry mix made a mess on some Connecticut roads Wednesday evening.
The roads were passable, but there were some slick spots drivers had to watch out for.
The highways were wet and small small beads of sleet were pelting the roads around 10 p.m.
A Department of Transportation spokesman told Channel 3 crews were out before the first flakes fell pretreating the roads and that seems to have made a difference.
They are still concerned that some of this precipitation could stick to surfaces and freeze, so drivers still need to be cautious out on the highways and especially on side roads.
People were already out cleaning up after this storm.
The professionals were out in trucks plowing the streets and laying down salt.
Others were out armed with shovels and scrapers.
Drivers in Waterbury said the biggest issue today was the timing of the storm.
Folks in Southington say the mix of precipitation made the roads a pretty slick.
First the snow fell, and the sleet followed right behind.
All things considered though drivers said roads could have been much worse.
“The back roads from the mall weren’t the greatest but the highway isn’t horrible it’s not too bad,” said Brittany Malosh of Manchester.
Despite the slick spots out on the highways, there are no reported crashes.
Drivers could see more freezing tonight and Thursday morning, so the DOT reminds people to be careful they have to drive.
