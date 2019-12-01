Rob Gronkowski spotted selecting a Christmas tree in Killingworth

KILLINGWORTH, CT (WFSB) -- Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and his girlfriend were spotted selecting a Christmas tree in Killingworth on Sunday.
Winterberry Farm in Killingworth took to Facebook to share an image of the happy couple on Sunday.
The Farm said Gronk’s girlfriend, Killingworth native Camille Kostek and her family have been loyal customers for years.
This year, they said, she brought along Gronkowski to partake in the tradition.
