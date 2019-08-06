ORANGE, CT (WFSB) - A robbery investigation has closed a rest area along Route 15 in Orange.
According to state police, the southbound service area between exits 55 and 56 is closed on Tuesday morning.
The robbery call came in just before 4:15 a.m.
Troopers said two men came into the convenience store with firearms.
Both escaped in a Honda coupe, state police said.
It's unclear if anything was taken.
No other details were released.
