NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested for an October stabbing and robbery that happened in New Britain.
William Benjamin Torrales, 19, was served an arrest warrant on Wednesday.
Police said the incident was reported on Oct. 16.
Officers investigated a complaint made from the Hospital of Central Connecticut.
A 22-year-old victim with stab wounds had been transported to the hospital by a friend.
Police said the victim was lured to Washington Street in the city to meet up with two males for a drug deal. However, the two males robbed the victim and stabbed him multiple times.
The victim's injuries were non-life-threatening.
Torrales' accomplice, identified as 18-year-old Darien Marrero, was arrested on Oct. 24.
Torrales was taken into custody Wednesday through a warrant and charged with first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, first-degree assault and conspiracy to commit first-degree assault.
He is being held by New Britain police on a $150,000 bond.
He's scheduled to face a judge on Thursday.
