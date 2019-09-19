NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A street robbery suspect was arrested by police in North Haven.
Officers said they took Kiveon Hyman of New Haven into custody on Thursday morning.
They said the incident happened on Wednesday in the area of McDermott Road and Quinnipiac Avenue.
The victim reported to police that two men approached him while he was walking to his vehicle.
One of them pointed a handgun at the victim's abdomen and robbed him of his jewelry.
Both suspects fled in a vehicle that headed south.
Hyman was later identified by detectives as one of the suspects.
He was charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit those crimes.
Hyman was held on a $250,000 court-set bond.
