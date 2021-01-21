HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Robbery suspects stopped by police in Hartford were apprehended, but not before one of them fell 70 feet off a highway while trying to escape.
According to state police, the incident began in West Hartford just before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
West Hartford police spotted a vehicle wanted in connection with past criminal activity. State police said the local officers put out stop sticks in an effort to make contact with the suspects.
However, the driver, identified as 33-year-old Maia Marieliz, continued to drive through West Hartford and onto Interstate 84 eastbound. The vehicle eventually stopped on the exit 46 ramp in Hartford.
Both suspects left the vehicle.
Marieliz was immediately arrested on an outstanding robbery warrant.
Her passenger, however, fled on foot. The unidentified man also had an outstanding robbery warrant.
State police said he jumped a jersey barrier and landed 70 feet below.
The man was transported to an area hospital for injuries. His condition was not released.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact state police at 860-706-5656.
