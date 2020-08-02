BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Authorities are turning to the public for assistance as they continue to investigate a robbery that happened last weekend.
Bridgeport officials say the pictured party smashed one of the windows of Mr. Crab Seafood & Bar on Fairfield Avenue and stole the cash register drawer, which contained a large amount of money.
The suspect was last seen walking into the town of Fairfield.
Officials ask that anyone that may have witnessed the incident, which took place around 11:40 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, or recognizes the pictured individual to contact Detective Hoben at 203-581-5247 or by emailing him at todd.hoben@bridgeportct.gov.
