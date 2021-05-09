TOLLAND (WFSB) - State Police are investigating a robbery Sunday.
According to police, troopers were called to the Xtra Mart store located at 153 Hartford Turnpike just before 1 a.m.
Police said he suspect is described as a black male, approximately 6'3", wearing all black clothing and a mask.
The suspect demanded money from the store clerk. No threats were made, and no weapons were shown or implied.
A possible suspect vehicle is described as a Honda Civic, 4-door, dark color, with white roof, large trunk spoiler, silver/white rims and decal across the rear windshield.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jason Hickey at 860-896-3233.
