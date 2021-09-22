(WFSB) - Reputed mobster Robert Gentile has passed away, according to his attorney.
He passed away at Hartford Hospital on Friday after recently suffering a stroke.
Gentile was believed to have clues to the whereabouts of several valuable pieces of art that had been stolen from the Gardner Museum in Boston back on St. Patrick's Day in 1990.
Investigators searched his residence in Connecticut several years ago in search of the stolen art, but did not find anything.
