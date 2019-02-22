(WFSB/AP) Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots, is facing charges following a prostitution bust in Jupiter, Florida.
Police in Florida made the announcement Friday morning.
During the news conference, police said 77-year-old Kraft is being charged with soliciting another to commit prostitution.
He's one of 25 men charged with paying for sex acts at a massage parlor.
Police said there is video evidence of at least two alleged incidents involving Kraft.
Kraft hasn't been arrested, but a warrant will be issued and his attorneys will be notified.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Kraft said they "categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further."
The Associated Press said this charge comes amid a widespread crackdown on sex trafficking in the area surrounding Palm Beach County, where 10 spas have been shut down.
About 200 arrest warrants have been issued in recent days and more are expected.
The Patriots won the Super Bowl earlier this month in Atlanta.
His wife died in 2011, after nearly 50 years of marriage.
Stay with Channel 3 as more information becomes available.
(1) comment
I hope this story has a happy ending...
